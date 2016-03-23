Embassy of Belgium in Azerbaijan opens memorial book on Brussels attacks

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Belgium in Azerbaijan has opened memorial book on Brussels attacks, committed on March 22.

Report was told in the embassy, the memorial book will be open till 5.00 pm this evening in the building of the embassy (6th floor, ISR Plaza, Nizami str. 63).

At the same time candles were lit in front of the embassy's building in memory of victims of terrorist acts.

Notably, as a result of terrorist attacks in Brussels airport and metro station yesterday, 33 persons died, other 250 injured. Three days of mourning declared in the country.