    Elmar Mammadyarov: "Russian FM will pay a visit to Azerbaijan"

    Sergeш Lavrov is to arrive in Baku next week

    Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Azerbaijan next week.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at today’s press conference in Baku.

    "On July 4, Sergei Lavrov will visit Yerevan. Then he will arrive in Baku. Most likely, after this meeting of the presidents will be held", Foreign Minister stated.

    Commenting on the initiative of the French Foreign Minister on launching the next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents in Paris, E.Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan is not against it. "The most important that the talks would substantive and meaningful", Foreign Minister said.

