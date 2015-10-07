Elmar Mammadyarov met with Executive Vice president of Panama Canal Authority

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Francisco Miguez, Executive Vice president of Administration and Finance at Panama Canal Authority and got acquainted with infrastructure of the Canal on the sidelines of his official visit to the Republic of Panama on October 6, 2015.

Report was informed by the press service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, at the meeting F.Miguez gave detailed information about the activity and operational capacities of the Canal. He went on talking about the future development, increasing the capacity of the Panama Canal and plans for creating logistic and service opportunities for the vessels crossing the canal and their personnel and emphasized the opportunities for Azerbaijani companies and investors to participate at these projects.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highlighted that the transport sector remains one of the main priorities of the non-oil sector development strategy of Azerbaijan and informed about the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, the newly built Baku International Sea Trade Port, the construction of land transport lines, growing maritime and air cargo and transport capacities, integrated transport module and thus, the transformation of our country into regional transport hub. He stressed that the cooperation and exchange of experience between the two countries in this field would be beneficial.

At the meeting the sides had exchange of views on the future development of the Panama Canal, the transportation of oil products through the canal and the issues of mutual interest.