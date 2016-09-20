Elmar Mammadyarov met with Costa Rican Minister Manuel Gonzalez Sanz

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Manuel Gonzalez Sanz, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Religion of the Republic of Costa Rica on the sidelines of the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, the sides had a broad exchange of views on the development of bilateral relations and perspectives of future cooperation between Azerbaijan and Costa Rica.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to its relations with South and Central American countries and in this regard is interested in further cooperation with Costa Rica. Noting that Costa Rican Minister’s visit to Azerbaijan contributed to the development of bilateral relations, he also stressed the importance of enhancement of cooperation between our countries within the international organizations.

Expressing satisfaction with his meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart again, Costa Rican Minister Manuel Gonzalez Sanz noted that his country is interested in advancing cooperation and implementing joint projects with Azerbaijan in all fields, particularly in the areas of economy, humanitarian affairs and tourism.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the issues such as developing the legal-treaty base and increasing the number of mutual visits between the two countries.