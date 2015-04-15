Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Latvian President Andris Bērziņš

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Latvian President Andris Bērziņš within his official visit to Latvia. Report was told by the press service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Elmar Mammadyarov conveyed Azerbaijani President's greetings to Latvian head of state at the meeting.

Latvian President asked to convey his wishes and greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The sides noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia are in a high level.

The Minister congratulated Latvia on the EU presidency and chairmanship and expressed his confidence that the process will be completed successfully.

President Andris Bērziņš expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will be represented at the highest level in the framework of the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held on May 21-22 in Riga. He appreciated the relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of energy.