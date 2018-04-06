Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Gabonese foreign minister

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Noël Nelson Messone, Foreign Minister of the Gabonese Republic on the sidelines of the NAM Ministerial Conference held in Baku.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Gabonese minister expressed his satisfaction for being in our country and expressed his gratitude for the high level organisation of Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The ministers mentioned the importance of the high-level official visits and political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in order to enhance the relations between two countries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his colleague about capital Baku's application to Expo-2025.

During the meeting cooperation in the fields of science, education and culture were discussed.

At the meeting the ministers reviewed relations within the African Union and other organizations, as well as the cooperation opportunities in the oil-gas, agriculture and other spheres.