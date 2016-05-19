 Top
    Elmar Mammadyarov discussed with his French counterpart results of Vienna meeting

    Ministers confirmed importance of full recovery of negotiation process to achieve a political solution to conflict

    Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with French Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development Jean-Marc Ayrault in the framework of his working visit to France.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the meeting, the parties hold extensive exchange of views on the results of the high-level meeting in Vienna on Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

    Ministers have confirmed importance of full recovery of negotiation process to respect the ceasefire agreement as well as to achieve a political solution to the conflict.

    E.Mammadyarov has appreciated French side's readiness to organize next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents as soon as possible, which, in principle, agreed in Vienna.

    Also the parties have discussed other issues on the agenda of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France.

    The French minister has accepted with pleasure the invitation of his counterpart to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

