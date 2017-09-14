Elmar Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan can provide transport link between Vietnam and Europe

© Azərbaycan XİN

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc within his official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov recalled the visit of the President of Socialist Republic of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh to Azerbaijan in 1959 and the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev’s visit to Vietnam as the First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR in 1983. He underlined that the close friendship ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam have deep historical bonds.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressing that 2017 is remarkable for the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said that within his official visit attended the conference entitled “25 years of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations: achievements and future perspectives” where broad discussions were held on perspectives of Azerbaijan-Vietnamese relations.

During the meeting Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart about the North-South transport corridor, which is implemented with the initiative and direct participation of Azerbaijan and pointed out that Azerbaijan, could also provide transport link between Vietnam and Europe. In this context it was added that this corridor could suggest favorable opportunities for the export of Vietnamese products to the European market.

Noting Vietnam's growing exports to the European Union market Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that Azerbaijan’s proposal is attractive Vietnam is open for discussions in this regard.

Prime Minister said that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Vietnam doesn’t meet the current potential and stressed the importance of further development of bilateral economic relations between the two countries. Furthermore, Prime Minister stressed that Vietnamese market is open to petrochemical industry products of Azerbaijan. At the meeting the sides also discussed export of Vietnamese products to Azerbaijan's market.

At the meeting the sides mentioned the important role of Intergovernmental Commission in the development of the economic relations between two countries and noted the significance of involving experts from different sectors to the upcoming meetings. The sides also emphasized the necessity of establishing direct contacts between the business circles of the two countries and the importance of holding business forums.