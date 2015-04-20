Elman Abdullayev met with Ethiopian Minister of Education - PHOTOS

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Elman Abdullayev met with the Minister of Education of the country Schiefer Shiguti. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting they discussed the prospects of cooperation between Ethiopia and Azerbaijan in the field of education and added that, there is great potential for the development of relations between the two countries in this sphere. At the same time they stressed the importance of strengthening the legal and contractual works in the framework for the further development of cooperation.

Ambassador Mr. Abdullayev said that, currently in Azerbaijan schools are trained a large number of foreign students, including the students from African countries. The Ambassador stressed that, Azerbaijan's cooperation with the countries of the African continent began long ago, in Azerbaijani universities studied the students from these countries, including Ethiopia in Soviet period.

However, E.Abdullayev also said that, Azerbaijani government has great support for Azerbaijani students styding abroad.

Minister Schiefer Shiguti noted that, his country is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan in the field of education. He hailed the development of relations between the two countries in the field of education, as well as contacts between the two countries.