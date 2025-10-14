Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Elina Valtonen's visit to Azerbaijan postponed – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 14:50
    Elina Valtonen's visit to Azerbaijan postponed – EXCLUSIVE

    The visit of the OSCE Chair-in-Office and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen to Azerbaijan has been postponed, an informed source told Report.

    Elina Valtonen's visit to Azerbaijan was planned as part of her regional tour of the South Caucasus, scheduled for October 13–15.

    The OSCE Chair-in-Office visited Armenia on October 14, and will travel to Georgia tomorrow.

    Elina Valtonen Azerbaijan visit
    ATƏT-in fəaliyyətdə olan sədri Elina Valtonenin Azərbaycana səfəri təxirə salınıb - EKSKLÜZİV
    Визит Элины Валтонен в Азербайджан отложен - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    15:10
    Photo

    Neptun rig departs for Caspian Sea following modification works

    Energy
    15:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss judicial collaboration

    Foreign policy
    14:50

    Elina Valtonen's visit to Azerbaijan postponed – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    14:46

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia preparing to sign memorandum on civil defense

    Military
    14:45

    Simplified tax declarations in Azerbaijan can now be pre-filled

    Business
    14:38

    General plans developed for Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojavand and Khojaly

    Infrastructure
    14:34

    Tokayev: 40 articles of constitution should be amended for parliamentary reform

    Other countries
    14:29

    SOCAR may enter Dunga field development project in Kazakhstan - EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    14:22

    Work begins on second State Program for Karabakh's reconstruction

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed