Elina Valtonen's visit to Azerbaijan postponed – EXCLUSIVE
Foreign policy
- 14 October, 2025
- 14:50
The visit of the OSCE Chair-in-Office and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen to Azerbaijan has been postponed, an informed source told Report.
Elina Valtonen's visit to Azerbaijan was planned as part of her regional tour of the South Caucasus, scheduled for October 13–15.
The OSCE Chair-in-Office visited Armenia on October 14, and will travel to Georgia tomorrow.
