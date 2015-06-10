European Court of Human Rights to deliver judgement on the case of Azerbaijani IDPs

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will deliver a judgment on the case of Azerbaijani IDPs.
Report informs referring to the press service of the ECHR, the decision will be announced on June 16 at the Palace of Human Rights in Strasbourg during the public hearings.
The case 'Chiragov and Others v. Armenia' concerns the complaints by Azerbaijani IDPs that they have been unable to return to their homes and properties in the district of Lachin, from where they were forced to flee in 1992 during the Armenian-Azerba
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
