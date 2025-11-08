Dutch MFA official to visit Azerbaijan next week

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 17:35
    Caroline Ramaekers, Head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Netherlands, is set to visit Azerbaijan on November 13–14, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Baku told Report.

    During her visit, Ramaekers will hold meetings with representatives of Azerbaijani business and government institutions to discuss opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation and partnership ties.

    Additionally, she will meet with students and faculty at ADA University to exchange views on regional developments and cooperation.

    Niderland XİN-in nümayəndəsi gələn həftə Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Представитель МИД Нидерландов посетит Азербайджан на следующей неделе

