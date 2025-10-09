Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 15:23
    One-on-one meeting between presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia underway in Dushanbe

    A one-on-one meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, has commenced in Dushanbe, according to Report.

    Düşənbədə Azərbaycan və Rusiya prezidentlərinin təkbətək görüşü keçirilir
    В Душанбе проходит встреча президентов Азербайджана и России

