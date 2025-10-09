One-on-one meeting between presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia underway in Dushanbe
Foreign policy
- 09 October, 2025
- 15:23
A one-on-one meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, has commenced in Dushanbe, according to Report.
