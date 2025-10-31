Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan arrive in Jabrayil and Zangilan to view reconstruction efforts

On October 31, under the instruction of the Azerbaijani President, ambassadors and heads of international organizations accredited in the country began a visit to the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, Report informs.

More than 100 representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations are taking part in the trip, accompanied by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

During the visit, members of the diplomatic corps are observing restoration and reconstruction activities in the liberated districts. They are being briefed on projects implemented under the Great Return Program and on the Zangazur Corridor, which enhances the region's strategic significance. The delegation will also view the construction of railways and highways in the Aghband settlement area.

The program includes visits to major infrastructure sites such as the Dost Agropark livestock complex, the Hakari railway station on the Hakari River in Zangilan, as well as the Zangilan city residential complex, school and kindergarten buildings, and the city mosque.

This visit provides an opportunity for the diplomats to witness the scale of ongoing work, assess the development potential of the region, and gain insight into Azerbaijan's efforts toward sustainable reconstruction, socio-economic revival, and reintegration of the liberated territories.

This marks the 20th visit of diplomatic representatives to the liberated areas under the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan.