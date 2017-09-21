Deputy Minister: New agreement with EU reflects issues of territorial integrity and inviolability of Azerbaijani borders

© Report

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ "I think the main thing in the new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan is the quality”.

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev told reporters.

According to him, it is difficult to say at what stage is the new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU: "We do not hurry. Both sides have position. This is a legal document and is not envisaged for a year or two. However, the document will not be signed before the end of the year”.

The deputy minister said that the document also reflects the issues of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of Azerbaijani borders.

M. Mammadguliyev noted that Azerbaijan will do everything possible at the next summit of the Eastern Partnership countries to not repeat what happened at the Riga summit: "At this summit, there was another position related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The EU has a new global strategy, which clearly indicates the issue of supporting the territorial integrity and security of partner countries”.