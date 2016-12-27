Deputy FM: Commission on delimitation and demarcation of borders with Georgia and Russia will sit in 2017

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ In the first quarter of 2017, Azerbaijan will hold discussions with Georgia and Russia on delimitation and demarcation of borders.

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters Tuesday.

He noted that the meetings with the Russian and Georgian sides on separation of border are held periodically: "With Russia the process of demarcation of the border, it's a long process appropriate legal framework must be formed. As of Georgia, we are in the process of delimitation. Of course with Georgia it will take more time, because while we are in the process of delimitation of borders with this country. The remaining open issues should be agreed and only then we can move to the process of demarcation of the border with Georgia."

"This is an important issue that is constantly under heed the government of Azerbaijan is an ongoing process, we are constantly working on this issue", said deputy minister.