Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan closely cooperates with EU in the field of disaster prevention

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan closely cooperates with various international organizations, including the EU, in areas such as the prevention of radiation, construction and food security.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Faig Taghizadeh said that at ADA University on the presentation of projects in the framework of the program on prevention and response to emergencies and man-made disasters (PPRD EAST2).

According to him, this cooperation includes the implementation of training projects, technical support, exchange of experiences, " Ministry of Emergency Situations in the framework of the Eastern Partnership program works closely in the field of civil defense", - the Deputy Minister said, recalling that the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian assistance in Iran, Turkey, Nepal and Tajikistan.

In turn, the EU ambassador to Azerbaijan Malena Mard noted that it is very important to work together on the issue of prevention of natural disasters.According to the ambassador, cooperation with the Ministry of Emergency Situations is an integral part of the EU-Azerbaijan relations.She expressed confidence that this program and simulation exercises will increase the knowledge about how to act in case of an accident.

Then the head of the teachings Sergey Anagnostou team provided detailed information about the ongoing program.It was noted that the first phase of the program lasted from December 2010 to September 2014, for the first phase was spent 6 million euros:"For the second phase, which started in December 2014, 5.5 mln euros were spent and it will last until November 2018.The total number of participants in the second phase of the program was 572 people."

Note that the exercises will last 24 and 25 of February and financed in the framework of the EU Eastern Partnership program.