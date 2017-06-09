Deputy Milli Majlis Chairman: No tension between Azerbaijan and Russia

© Report.az

Baku. 9 June.REPORT.AZ/ "Comments are given regarding aggravation of Russian-Azerbaijani relations, however, it does not mean tension. Azerbaijani-Russian relations are at the level of bilateral strategic partnership. We have always observed implementation of obligations by the sides, on all parameters of the relations".

Report informs, Bahar Muradova, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) said.

She added that Azerbaijan expects the same attitude from other countries, including Russia, as the country fulfills its obligations: "There haven't been any serious problems so far. "The issue must be resolved in the legal framework, despite various comments. Giving comments, aimed at gaining benefit may cause problems in this direction. Relevant state authorities of Azerbaijan, Milli Majlis, civil society representatives and media should await legal solution of the issue. Interpretations should be given in such way. However Azerbaijanis living in Russia are of the same origin with us, they are citizens of Russia".