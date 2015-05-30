Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan commented on presidential election of FIFA

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov commented on yesterday's election of FIFA President.

"It is very fascinating, that tricks used in politics are now easily applied in sports. Since the ballot was secret, the votes were casted not just in favor of Blatter, this was the act of protest against U.S. and Europe", Report informs, N. Mammadov wrote that in his Twitter page.

Yesterday, the current FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter was re-elected to the post on a background of major corruption scandal within the organization.