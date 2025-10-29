Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye mull security issues

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 16:24
    Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Berris Ekinci met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov during her visit to Baku on the occasion of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Political Consultations, Report informs.

    "During the meeting, they discussed Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations, multilateral cooperation as well as military and security issues," the Turkish MFA said on X.

    Turkiye Azerbaijan Berris Ekinci Araz Azimov security issues
