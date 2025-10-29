Deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye mull security issues
- 29 October, 2025
Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Berris Ekinci met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov during her visit to Baku on the occasion of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Political Consultations, Report informs.
"During the meeting, they discussed Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations, multilateral cooperation as well as military and security issues," the Turkish MFA said on X.
