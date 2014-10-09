Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan to take part in opening of Venice Commission plenary session

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 10-11, 100th plenary session of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe will take place in Rome. Report informs referring to the press service of the Commission, Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev will take part in the opening session as chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

Azerbaijan from May to November this year, presides over the structure. During this session, the experts of the Venice Commission will make conclusions regarding a number of bills of Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia, Malta, Montenegro, Serbia.

In the current session matters relating to Azerbaijan were not included in the agenda.