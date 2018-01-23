Delegation Head: Those trying to falsify reality of Karabakh conflict will fail

© Report

Strasbourg. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The election of Italian lawmaker Michele Nicoletti as the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) can be only successful for both Turkey and Azerbaijan".

Head of Turkish delegation to PACE, MP Akif Çağatay Kılıç told the Western European Bureau of Report News Agency.

Turkish parliamentarian said that he does not doubt that Nicoletti will cope with this task: "He has long experience in PACE and has carried out a number of missions. Another positive side is his Italian origin, thus, he is close to us in terms of character and mentality. Indeed, it is possible to conclude from our meetings that Michele Nicoletti will be a broad-minded, wise leader. We managed to build a successful dialogue with him. He knows us and we know him. I believe that his election as PACE President can be only successful for both Turkey and Azerbaijan".

Touching upon Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Kılıç stated that the truth of the conflict is obvious: "No one can deny these realities. Those, who try to falsify the reality of Karabakh conflict will fail as everyone knows the truth. The pressing issue is to make accept the realities. As it has been so far, we will act together with Azerbaijani lawmakers in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue within the framework of PACE".