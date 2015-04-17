Date of visit of French President to Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande will visit Azerbaijan on April 25. Report informs, referring to informed sources, the French president to arrive in Azerbaijan after visiting Armenia.

Francois Hollande will discuss the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Baku and Yerevan.

In March, Secretary of State for European Affairs of France Harlem Désir said that Francois Hollande intends to make a tour of the South Caucasus, during which he will hold talks with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

President, wanting to contribute to the establishment of diplomatic initiatives, convened summit of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 27, 2014.During this meeting, an agreement was reached on the first step of the Humanities - the exchange of information about the missing", recalled Harlem Désir. According to him, the tension of recent months demonstrates the urgent need for implementation of these principles and France is ready to continue efforts to resolve this conflict.