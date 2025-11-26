Cuban president meets senior official of New Azerbaijan Party

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Foreign policy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 11:19
    Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has received Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Report informs.

    The Cuban leader shared news of the meeting on his account on the X social platform, describing the discussion as sincere.

    "I had a warm meeting with Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party. I reaffirmed our readiness to continue deepening relations between our parties, governments, and peoples, based on the legacy of Fidel [Castro] and Heydar Aliyev," Díaz-Canel stated.

