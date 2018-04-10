 Top
    Croatian Embassy to open in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade, the Head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan received the temporary charge d'affaires of Croatia in Azerbaijan, Refik Šabanović.

    Šabanović presented the note addressed to Ambassador Mirzazade by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia.

    The note informed about the establishment of Embassy of Croatia in Azerbaijan with a residence in Baku. Until now, the Embassy of Croatia accredited in Azerbaijan was acting on a non-resident basis. The country was represented through a temporary office.

    Ambassador Mirzazade said that raising the diplomatic representation of Croatia in Azerbaijan to the embassy will give impetus to the further expansion and promotion of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

