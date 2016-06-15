Co-rapporteurs of PACE Monitoring Committee arrive in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Azerbaijan by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Stefan Schennach (Germany, SOC) and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD) have started their visit to Baku.

Report informs citing the official site of PACE, from 15 to 17 June 2016, meetings are foreseen, among others, with the President of the Republic, Speaker of Parliament, Prosecutor General, Justice Minister and Central Election Commission head, as well as the members of Azerbaijan’s delegation to PACE. Meeting will also take place with representatives of civil society, the media and extra-parliamentary opposition parties, as well as members of the international community.

Alain Destexhe (Belgium, ALDE), Mr Schennach and Mr Preda will then ensure a presence of the Assembly during the repeat of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan’s Constituency No.90 in Agdash district.