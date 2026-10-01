CICA chief: Building an intergovernmental communication mechanism is top priority

The main task of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is to build and develop an effective mechanism for intergovernmental communication, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said at the organization's Media Forum in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying hundreds of various initiatives have already been implemented during Azerbaijan's chairmanship, and the region has witnessed professionals working together on these projects.

"One opportunity paves the way for others. If we are talking about digital connectivity, it directly provides access to knowledge. If we seek to empower women, we see how new opportunities are also emerging in other areas. When women become stronger, the entire society benefits and economic growth takes place. Women become active participants in entrepreneurship, professional activities and public life in the country," Sarybay said.