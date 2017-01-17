Chinese leader formally opens World Economic Forum in Davos

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese president Xi Jinping has formally opened 47 th annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Report informs, Chinese leader speaking for the first time at this economic forum.

The World Economic Forum will be held in Davos from 17 to 20 January. This year's forum will be held under the motto "Responsibility and responsible leadership".

Leading business executives and political leaders to discuss the most pressing problems of the world, global, regional problems faced by modern society. The program of the forum includes debates on the most pressing global events, including the digital economy, the future of energy, the fight against terrorism, post multicultural era, etc.

This year's annual forum will be attended by over 3,000 delegates, a record for the forum. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Davos on January 16 to participate in the forum.

The event will host up to 400 sessions of discussions.