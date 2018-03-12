Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India and Azerbaijan to sign memorandum of cooperation

© Report

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry PHD (Progress Harmony for Development) will sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Azerbaijan National Confederation of Entrepreneurs, the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

Report informs, ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana said at a press conference.

He noted that the signing will be held within the framework of the Azerbaijan-India Business Forum, which will be held tomorrow in Baku.