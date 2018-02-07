Chairman of State Duma: Azerbaijan and Russia have a common history and common future

Moscow. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Russia share a common history and common future. The Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, Chairman of Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin stated today in Moscow at the opening ceremony of exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Today's event shows that we have something to remember, there is something to discuss today, there is something to plan for the future. We are countries that have a common history and common future. This exhibition shows the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, as well as tourism opportunities of the country", Volodin added.

"I know that Azerbaijani resorts are ready to accept Russians, and we invite Azerbaijani citizens to visit Russia", he added.