Bridget Brink: US highly appreciates Azerbaijan's support to peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received a delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink.

Report informs citing the ministry, at the meeting they expressed satisfaction with the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the field of economy, energy, fight against terrorism, peacekeeping and others and emphasized the importance of increasing the efforts to further enhance the bilateral relations.

Bridget Bring noted her audience with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, adding that very fruitful discussions took place at the meeting. Noting the necessity of developing further the current cooperation she underlined that the United States puts special importance to its relations with Azerbaijan. Bridget Brink mentioned that the support of Azerbaijan to the peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan and contributions to the fight against international terrorism is highly appreciated by the U.S Government.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov gave detailed information about the negotiation process on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Stressing unacceptability of the current status-quo, Minister emphasized the importance of redoubling the efforts of the Minsk Group co-chairs including the United States to this end.

Referring to the transport and energy projects launched with Azerbaijan’s initiative and participation, Elmar Mammadyarov commended the United States's support to the implementation of these projects.

At the meeting regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed.