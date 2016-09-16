Bishkek hosts meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council starts in Bishkek today. Report informs, during the meeting the ministers to finalize and prepare the documents that will be presented at the Council of CIS Heads of State.

CIS summit opens today in Bishkek in the afternoon.

During the summit, meetings will be held in narrow and expanded formats. At the end of the last meeting will be held a signing ceremony of documents, and then an official reception on behalf of President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

It is expected that the summit will be attended by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Moldova will be presented at the forum by the Prime Minister, Turkmenistan - Deputy Prime Minister, Uzbekistan - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine - Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.