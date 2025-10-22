Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Bayramov: Second route of Middle Corridor could make Armenia a transit country

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 14:08
    The second route of the Middle Corridor has the potential to turn Armenia into a transit country, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Report informs.

    Bayramov noted that such a development would positively impact the economies of all countries in the region.

    He also briefed his Estonian counterpart on the reconstruction and development efforts underway in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.

    Additionally, the two ministers discussed a range of international issues, including the situations in Syria, Gaza, and the broader Middle East.

    Middle Corridor Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov Armenia Margus Tsahkna Estonia
    XİN başçısı: Orta Dəhlizin ikinci xətti Ermənistanı tranzit ölkəsinə çevirə bilər
    Глава МИД: Вторая линия Среднего коридора превратит Армению в транзитную страну

