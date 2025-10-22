Bayramov: Second route of Middle Corridor could make Armenia a transit country
Foreign policy
22 October, 2025
- 14:08
The second route of the Middle Corridor has the potential to turn Armenia into a transit country, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Report informs.
Bayramov noted that such a development would positively impact the economies of all countries in the region.
He also briefed his Estonian counterpart on the reconstruction and development efforts underway in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.
Additionally, the two ministers discussed a range of international issues, including the situations in Syria, Gaza, and the broader Middle East.
