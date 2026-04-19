Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bayramov heads to Bangkok for UNESCAP session

    Foreign policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 09:16
    Bayramov heads to Bangkok for UNESCAP session
    Jeyhun Bayramov

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has departed for a working visit to Bangkok, Thailand, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    During the visit, Bayramov is expected to attend the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, to be held on April 20 under Azerbaijan's chairmanship. He will deliver remarks at the session and hold meetings with high-level officials.

    UNESCAP Jeyhun Bayramov
    Ceyhun Bayramov Tailanda işgüzar səfərə yola düşüb
    Джейхун Байрамов отбыл с рабочим визитом в Таиланд

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