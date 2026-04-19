Bayramov heads to Bangkok for UNESCAP session
Foreign policy
- 19 April, 2026
- 09:16
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has departed for a working visit to Bangkok, Thailand, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
During the visit, Bayramov is expected to attend the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, to be held on April 20 under Azerbaijan's chairmanship. He will deliver remarks at the session and hold meetings with high-level officials.
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