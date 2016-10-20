Bali Vice Governor: We keen to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are interested in study of business opportunities in Bali.

Report informs referring to Kabar24, said Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Husnan Bay Fananie who leads delegation of Azerbaijani businessmen in introductory visit in Indonesia.

“Our visit targets to promote export to Azerbaijan, especially from Bali. At the same time, we seek for sound cooperation with Bali in tourism field”, he told.

In his turn, Bali Vice Governor Ketut Sudikerta noted potential of the province in the field of infrastructure development.

He added that the country was interested in widening economic and cultural cooperation with Azerbaijan: “We want Azerbaijan to become one of destinations for export of handicrafts from Bali. Moreover, we would like to have a mutual cultural exchange’.