    Baku will host PACE committee on March 15-16

    The meeting will be held in Milli Majlis

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Committee on migration, refugees and displaced persons of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will hold a meeting in Baku.

    Report informs citing PACE website, the meeting will be held in Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) on March 15-16.

    During the meeting, attendees will discuss report by PACE rapporteur Caesar Florin entitled "Possible ways to improve the emergency refugees situations funding" as well as the most pressing issues related to migration in Europe. 

