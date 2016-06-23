Baku will host meeting of European Parliament's Subcommittee on Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ At the end of September, Baku will host a meeting of the European Parliament Subcommittee on Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the EU ambassador to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters.

She noted that the meeting will give an opportunity to discuss the entire agenda in the framework of partnership and cooperation with Azerbaijan: "This includes the sphere of education, people to people contacts, trade, human rights, etc. We can make progress on these topics. It will be an intense autumn in terms of the EU-Azerbaijan bilateral relations."