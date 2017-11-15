Baku to host regional conference for British ambassadors

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Regional conference for British ambassadors will be held in Baku.

Report informs, Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Martin Harris will arrive in Azerbaijan today to take part in the conference.

British ambassadors accredited in the regional countries are expected to discuss the most topical issues including the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.

Notably, the 5th summit of Eastern Partnership summit will take place in Brussels, November 24.