Baku to host meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian and Russian border service governors

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 8, Commander of Iranian Border Troops, Major General Gasim Rzai will arrive in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Iranian Embassy to Azerbaijan, the three-day visit will be realized at the invitation of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev.

During the visit, meeting of heads of border services of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia will be held. Issues of cooperation between the two agencies to combat drug trafficking, contraband and organized crime will be discussed.