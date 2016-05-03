Baku to host launching ceremony of “Support to the development of Red Bridge Border Crossing Point between Azerbaijan and Georgia"

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Launching Ceremony of the joint project of “Support to the development of Red Bridge Border Crossing Point between Azerbaijan and Georgia” will be held on Thursday, 05 May 2016 at 11:00 at the Fairmont Hotel, Nizami Ganjavi Room.

Report was told in the UN Baku office, the project will be implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Azerbaijan and is financed by the European Union.

The overall objective of the upcoming “Support to the development of Red Bridge Border Crossing Point between Azerbaijan and Georgia” project is to expedite the movement of goods across border between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

A key focus of the project will be sanitary and phyto-sanitary measures, as these aspects are increasingly important to both countries. The project will support institutional development and capacity building of the Azerbaijan SCC and Georgia RS especially in the field of SPS controls and exchange of information as appropriate and will improve their operational capacities.

