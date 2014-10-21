Baku to host international conference on the "Application of the European Convention on Human Rights"

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ International conference on the "Application of the European Convention on Human Rights and fundamental freedoms at the national level and the role of national judges" will be held in Baku on October 23-24. Report informs referring to the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, the conference will be attended by judges and representatives of the Ministries of Justice of the Council of Europe.

Participants of the event will discuss issues of implementation of the Convention in their countries in the field of human rights and fundamental freedom and also will share their experience on the subject. Venice Commission will be represented by its Vice-President Herdis Torgeirsdottir.