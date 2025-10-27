Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    • 27 October, 2025
    On October 28, Baku will host the 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

    The meeting will be co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov on behalf of Azerbaijan and Deputy Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich on behalf of Belarus.

    Discussions will focus on the implementation of the bilateral Roadmap for Cooperation covering 2024–2025. The parties will also explore opportunities for joint projects in sectors such as industry, agriculture, mechanical engineering, urban management, pharmaceuticals, vocational education, transport and logistics, trade, and investment.

    On October 29, the commission's co-chairs will lead a delegation visit to the Fuzuli and Aghdam districts, where several projects will be reviewed as part of the program.

    Azerbaijan Belarus intergovernmental commission meeting Cabinet of Ministers
    Sabah Azərbaycan-Belarus hökumətlərarası komissiyasının 15-ci iclası keçiriləcək
    Завтра пройдет 15-е заседание МПК Азербайджана и Беларуси

