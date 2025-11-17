Baku Olympic Stadium to host 90,000 m² of temporary structures for WUF13

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 12:18
    As part of preparations for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), approximately 90,000 square meters of temporary infrastructure will be constructed on the grounds of the Baku Olympic Stadium, Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's WUF13 Operating Company, announced during a briefing for the diplomatic corps, Report informs.

    Mammadov said the temporary infrastructure will serve as the forum's central venue, hosting all sessions, roundtables, and plenary meetings. He highlighted that the expo area will be a core component, comprising around 35,000 square meters of multi-level pavilions.

    He encouraged governments to begin allocating space for participation in the expo and expressed confidence that, with continued support from the diplomatic community, WUF13 will become another milestone for Azerbaijan and make a significant contribution to the global urban development movement.

    На Олимпийском стадионе Баку для WUF13 построят 90 тыс. кв. м временной инфраструктуры

