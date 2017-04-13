Baku hosts meeting of joint commission for demarcation of Azerbaijan-Russia border

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts next 4th meeting of joint commission for demarcation of border between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Report was informed in press service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azerbaijani delegation is headed by Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Foreign Minister, Head of state commission for demarcation of state border between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Co-chairman of state commission for demarcation of state border between Azerbaijan and Russia Vadim Postnov heads Russian delegation.

Members of state commissions of both countries, representatives and experts of related state agencies, as well as authorities of border regions attend the meeting of joint commission.

The meeting holds discussions around issues and works concerning demarcation of Azerbaijan-Russia state border. At the same time, Instruction on rules for development of descriptive protocol of border crossing between Azerbaijan Republic and Russian Federation is also envisaged to be agreed and approved by joint commission.

Meeting of joint commission will end on April 17.