Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani and Qatar Foreign Ministers

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts one-on-one meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani who is on a visit to Baku.

Report informs, issues of bilateral cooperation and important regional issues are discussed in the meeting.

Later the meeting will continue in an extended format.

Following the meeting, ministers will make a statement for media.