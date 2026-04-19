Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Baku, Ashgabat review partnership in Antalya

    Foreign policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 11:40
    Baku, Ashgabat review partnership in Antalya

    Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Rashid Meredov, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    The sides discussed key aspects of the Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan partnership, emphasizing the strong foundation of bilateral ties rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect.

    Ministers also touched upon opportunities of further expanding cooperation in energy, transport and transit connectivity along strategic corridors linking Europe and Asia.

    They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underlining the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and sustainable development across the wider region.

    Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation across multiple sectors and maintaining close dialogue at all levels.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Rashid Meredov Turkmenistan Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Antalyada Azərbaycan–Türkmənistan tərəfdaşlığı müzakirə edilib
    Баку и Ашхабад обсудили перспективы партнерских отношений

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