Baku, Ashgabat review partnership in Antalya

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Rashid Meredov, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed key aspects of the Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan partnership, emphasizing the strong foundation of bilateral ties rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect.

Ministers also touched upon opportunities of further expanding cooperation in energy, transport and transit connectivity along strategic corridors linking Europe and Asia.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underlining the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and sustainable development across the wider region.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation across multiple sectors and maintaining close dialogue at all levels.