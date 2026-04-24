Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Baku and Tehran mull cooperation in combating crime

    Foreign policy
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 16:23
    Baku and Tehran mull cooperation in combating crime

    Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev discussed with Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Demirchilu the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in combating crime, Report informs.

    According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Aliyev expressed condolences over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as the loss of civilian lives as a result of recent events, expressing confidence in the swift establishment of peace in the region.

    He noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran are bound by historical, cultural, and religious ties, emphasizing that the friendly relations between the heads of state contribute to the deepening of cooperation, including in the legal sphere.

    In turn, Demirchilu expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the significance of bilateral relations. He particularly noted the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the Embassy of Iran to offer condolences, as well as the comprehensive support provided by Azerbaijan.

    "Azerbaijan became the first country to provide humanitarian aid to Iran, which holds special significance for us," the diplomat noted, adding that the provision of transit opportunities for humanitarian cargo from other countries is also an important manifestation of friendship.

    The parties discussed issues of law enforcement cooperation, including combating various forms of crime, particularly drug trafficking, provision of legal assistance in criminal cases, extradition and transfer of convicted persons, as well as enhancing the effectiveness of interaction in these areas. In addition, an exchange of views took place on organizing mutual visits with the aim of further developing cooperation.

    Baku and Tehran mull cooperation in combating crime
    Baku and Tehran mull cooperation in combating crime

    Kamran Aliyev Mojtaba Demirchilu Azerbaijan Iran
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