Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers attend 40-days ceremony of late minister Natig Aliyev

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan - Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Çavuşoğlu and Rashid Meredov have attended the ceremony dedicated to the 40-day-anniversary since the death of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev.

Report informs that the event took place at the Heydar mosque.

Notably, Natig Aliyev was taken to the Central Hospital of Oilmen with the diagnosis of cardiac arrest on June 4. A brigade of doctors from Turkey came for his examination. As a result of the concilium and joint examination with Azerbaijani doctors, it was decided to continue Natig Aliyev's treatment in one of Turkey's hospitals.

On the night from June 4 to 5, the minister was taken to Turkey on a private plane under the observance of doctors.

Natig Aliyev passed away in Istanbul's hospital Florence Nightingale and was buried on June 10 at the II Alley of Honor in Baku.