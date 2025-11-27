Azerbaijani, San Marino FMs mull cooperation within international organizations
- 27 November, 2025
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Luca Beccari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Political Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Digital Transition of the Republic of San Marino, as part of his official visit to Italy, Report informs.
"Both sides discussed the positive dynamics of Azerbaijan–San Marino relations, highlighting opportunities to expand political dialogue and advance cooperation in tourism, humanitarian exchanges. They also exchanged views on regional developments, including Azerbaijan's peace efforts and post-conflict reconstruction, and cooperation within international organizations," Azerbaijan MFA said on X.
