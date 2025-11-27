Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijani, San Marino FMs mull cooperation within international organizations

    Foreign policy
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 20:47
    Azerbaijani, San Marino FMs mull cooperation within international organizations

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Luca Beccari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Political Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Digital Transition of the Republic of San Marino, as part of his official visit to Italy, Report informs.

    "Both sides discussed the positive dynamics of Azerbaijan–San Marino relations, highlighting opportunities to expand political dialogue and advance cooperation in tourism, humanitarian exchanges. They also exchanged views on regional developments, including Azerbaijan's peace efforts and post-conflict reconstruction, and cooperation within international organizations," Azerbaijan MFA said on X.

    Azerbaijan San Marino Jeyhun Bayramov cooperation within international organizations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və San Marino XİN rəhbərləri beynəlxalq təşkilatlar çərçivəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Photo
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Сан-Марино обсудили сотрудничество в рамках международных организаций

    Latest News

    20:55
    Photo

    UAE and Azerbaijan mull military cooperation

    Military
    20:51
    Photo

    Defense attorney spoke on behalf of six defendants in the trial of Armenian citizens

    Incident
    20:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, San Marino FMs mull cooperation within international organizations

    Foreign policy
    20:40

    Yermak: US-Ukraine joint work to build on Geneva outcomes to continue later this week

    Other countries
    20:27

    NATO Secretary General Rutte, Ukraine's defence minister to meet in Brussels

    Other countries
    20:15

    Death toll rises to 75 in Hong Kong apartment tower fires

    Other countries
    20:09

    Putin: There have been no drafts of treaty on Ukraine, only questions for discussion

    Region
    20:07

    IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

    Other countries
    19:46
    Photo

    Baku and Rome discuss strategic partnership during FM Bayramov's visit to Italy

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed