Azerbaijani Prime Minister meets head of UAE Federal National Council

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Saqr Ghobash, President of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, it was noted that thanks to the joint efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, relations between the two countries have demonstrated a high level of development and positive dynamics.

The sides emphasized that the signing of the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE in September of this year marked the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations.

The importance of continuing effective cooperation and mutual support within international organizations was also highlighted.

Touching on inter-parliamentary relations, the politicians noted that mutual visits at the parliamentary level and the activities of friendship groups in both legislatures play a key role in strengthening comprehensive cooperation.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE in various areas, including trade and economy, investment, renewable energy, oil and gas, information technology, and artificial intelligence.